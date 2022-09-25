How Ime Udoka’s Relationship With Celtics Staffer Reportedly Was Discovered

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke about speculation regarding those involved in the situation including head coach Ime Udoka, but the reality is, regardless of how emotional Stevens’ plea was, the story is not going away.

Another layer of the story was reported early Sunday morning by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier, likely more involved given Udoka’s longtime fiancée is well-known actress Nia Long. Frazier reported Udoka’s relationship with a female Celtics staffer was discovered by the staffer’s husband, who overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera, citing multiple sources. Frazier called the relationship an “affair.”

multiple sources confirm , #Celtics female staffer?s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera. — Kevin Frazier (@KevinFrazier) September 25, 2022

Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies.

Frazier’s reveal comes after Wednesday night’s report from The Athletic’s Sham Charania that Udoka was engaging in a relationship with a Celtics staffer. Charania initially reported it was an “improper” yet “consensual” relationship, though a follow-up report from Charania noted Udoka had made unwanted comments to the staffer.

During a press conference Friday, Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck confirmed nobody else in the organization was going to be punished for the incident. Grousbeck, unsurprisingly, did not reveal any details regarding those involved due to “privacy” issues.

TMZ on Saturday reported on the relationship between the two parties. The outlet reported the Celtics staffer helped Udoka with his travel arrangements and also helped Long with her travel plans and relocation to Boston. Long shared a statement Friday indicating she did not know about Udoka’s relationship.