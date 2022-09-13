Kyle Busch’s Son, Brexton, Receives ‘Contract Option’ From NASCAR Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Busch’s move to Richard Childress Racing appears to be a family affair.

In addition to the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion moving to RCR, his son, Brexton, received a “contract option” from the team on Tuesday. While the move doesn’t appear to be remotely legally binding, it does mean there’s at least a distant possibility father and son could eventually be teammates.

Richard Childress gives contract to Brexton Busch to drive for him in the future. @KyleBusch @SiriusXMNASCAR pic.twitter.com/MDbVAAjnFC — Claire B Lang (@ClaireBLang) September 13, 2022

While Busch’s impending move to RCR had been rumored for days, there was much speculation about what number his new car would sport. FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass guessed Monday that the “most likely” number would be No. 51, but RCR announced Tuesday that Busch would drive the No. 8 Chevrolet.

Tyler Reddick, who currently drives the No. 8 car, remains under contract and will drive under different digits in 2023, the team said.

Busch, 37, is widely considered the elite racing talent of his generation. The news earlier this year that his longtime sponsor M&M’s would pull their support set off months of fans and media speculating where the prominent NASCAR free agent would land.

Not only has one Busch landed at RCR, it appears he won’t be alone — which could mean a driver with the name “Busch” competes under the Childress banner for multiple decades to come.