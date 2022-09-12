Here’s ‘Most Likely’ Number Kyle Busch Would Want At Richard Childress Racing

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Busch could be racing for a new team in 2023, and the 37-year-old could take inspiration from Hollywood for his potential new number.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver has teased an announcement for Tuesday, and it’s likely he’ll make official his reported arrival to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 after 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing.

However, a question on the minds of NASCAR fans is what number will Busch take if he does join RCR? FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass was asked about Austin Dillon’s status with RCR, and he gave some added insight to Busch’s potential new number.

“Austin Dillon is in the (No.) 3 and is set,” Pockrass tweeted Monday. “(Kyle Busch) would be in the (No.) 8 (unless they decide to change that number, which I guess is always possible. But Rick Ware has the 51, which would be the most likely number I’d think that (Busch) would want).

Busch has driven the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, and in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series he has driven the No. 51 Toyota Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

It’s likely he would want the No. 51 due to his affinity for the Tom Cruise led movie “Days of Thunder” — one of Busch’s nicknames, “Rowdy,” is based off a character in the movie named Rowdy Burns. Busch has even played Cruise’s character, Cole Trickle, in a “Days of Thunder” parody.