Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Tears Quad

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off Week 1’s biggest upset, edging Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos 17-16 on Monday Night Football.

From last night: #Seahawks S Jamal Adams suffered what appeared to be a torn quad vs the #Broncos, with coach Pete Carroll calling it a “serious knee injury.” https://t.co/SoDNQFf1bX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2022

It wasn’t all positive, however, as Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams suffered a torn quad and is out indefinitely – according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The injury occurred in the second quarter with Adams coming in on a blitz and delivering a hit on Wilson before limping off the field in obvious pain. The 26-year-old was carted to the locker room and did not return.

“His quadricep tendon I think got damaged some tonight,” said Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, postgame. “He got hurt. So it’s a serious injury.”

It’s the latest setback for the oft-injured Adams, who has missed a combined nine games his first two seasons in Seattle and recently inked a four-year, $70 million extension last offseason.

