Patriots Cut One Tight End From Practice Squad, Sign Another

One New England Patriots tight end out, another in.

Ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the Patriots on Wednesday signed tight end Scotty Washington to their practice squad. To make room, they released P-squad tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who had been with the team since mid-August.

Washington spent the past two seasons on Cincinnati’s practice squad after entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2020. The 25-year-old Wake Forest product strictly was a practice player for the Bengals, with no gameday elevations to date.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 247 pounds, Washington tallied six catches for 47 yards and a touchdown across his first two NFL preseasons. He had been unsigned since the Bengals waived him Aug. 22.

Washington joins Matt Sokol on New England’s P-squad, with the duo providing depth behind rostered tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

The Patriots will host the Ravens this Sunday at Gillette Stadium in their home opener. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.