Patriots-Dolphins Broadcast Crew: Who’ll Call Week 1 Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

We now know who’ll be on the call when the Patriots and Dolphins kick off their respective seasons in 10 days.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Thursday reported that Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross will handle the broadcasting duties for CBS in the Miami-New England matchup. The Patriots and Dolphins are scheduled to kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis) and AJ Ross (sideline) are on the CBS call for the Patriots-Dolphins season-opener.



Looking forward to hearing their call. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 1, 2022

New England will be looking to right the ship against its AFC East rival. The Dolphins have won six of their last nine games against the Patriots, including three straight. Bill Belichick’s team is 1-4 in its last five trips to Hard Rock Stadium.

Perhaps that’s why the Patriots are taking an unprecedented step in flying early to the Miami area, where it will practice for three days before the game.