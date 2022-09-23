Patriots Injury Report: Two Key Starters Questionable For Ravens Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Ravens on Friday shared their final injury reports ahead of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger both are listed as questionable for the Week 3 matchup with knee injuries. Meyers reportedly is expected to play, whereas Dugger could be a true game-time decision.

New England listed six other players as questionable, including defensive backs Adrian Phillips and Jalen Mills.

Here’s the full Patriots injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

S Joshuah Bledsoe – Groin (LP)

LB Raekwon McMillan – Thumb (DNP)

S Adrian Phillips – Ribs (LP)

CB Jalen Mills – Hamstring (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers – Knee (LP)

S Kyle Dugger – Knee (LP)

DT Davon Godchaux – Back (LP)

DB Cody Davis – Calf (LP)

REMOVED FROM LIST

DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Knee

As for the Ravens, they listed tackle Ronnie Stanley as doubtful with an ankle injury. Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are among seven players listed as questionable for Baltimore.