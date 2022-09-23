Patriots Injury Report: Two Key Starters Questionable For Ravens Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Ravens on Friday shared their final injury reports ahead of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.
Receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger both are listed as questionable for the Week 3 matchup with knee injuries. Meyers reportedly is expected to play, whereas Dugger could be a true game-time decision.
New England listed six other players as questionable, including defensive backs Adrian Phillips and Jalen Mills.
Here’s the full Patriots injury report:
QUESTIONABLE
S Joshuah Bledsoe – Groin (LP)
LB Raekwon McMillan – Thumb (DNP)
S Adrian Phillips – Ribs (LP)
CB Jalen Mills – Hamstring (LP)
WR Jakobi Meyers – Knee (LP)
S Kyle Dugger – Knee (LP)
DT Davon Godchaux – Back (LP)
DB Cody Davis – Calf (LP)
REMOVED FROM LIST
DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Knee
As for the Ravens, they listed tackle Ronnie Stanley as doubtful with an ankle injury. Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are among seven players listed as questionable for Baltimore.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was removed from the Ravens’ injury report, along with two other players.
DOUBTFUL
T Ronnie Stanley – Ankle (DNP)
QUESTIONABLE
RB J.K. Dobbins – Knee (FP)
CB Marlon Humphrey – Groin (FP)
TE Isaiah Likely – Groin (LP)
CB Marcus Peters – Personal (FP)
WR James Proche II – Groin (FP)
DB Brandon Stephens – Quad (FP)
CB Damarion Williams – Ankle (FP)
REMOVED FROM LIST
QB Lamar Jackson – Elbow (FP)
DL Travis Jones – Knee (FP)
WR Devin Duvernay – Concussion (FP)
The Patriots and the Ravens will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.