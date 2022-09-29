Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Not Ruling Self Out For Packers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

When will Mac Jones return from the high ankle sprain he suffered last Sunday?

How about this week?

Though multiple reports have indicated the New England Patriots quarterback is expected to miss multiple games, Jones reportedly has not ruled out the possibility of him playing this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Jones was at the Patriots’ facility Thursday and “participating in game planning.”

“The Patriots QB has … told multiple teammates to not count him out of this weekend’s game at Green Bay,” Giardi tweeted, citing sources, “and is still operating as if he has a chance (to play).”

Per sources, Mac Jones is in the facility and participating in game planning. The #Patriots QB has to told multiple teammates to not count him out of this weekend's game at Green Bay, and is still operating as if he has a chance. Practice is scheduled for around 12:35 today. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 29, 2022

Jones sat out the Patriots’ first Week 4 practice on Wednesday, but head coach Bill Belichick said he was “definitely getting better” and had “made a lot of progress” since the injury, which he suffered on the final offensive play of New England’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The second-year QB reportedly was diagnosed with a severe high ankle sprain but was seeking a second opinion before determining whether to undergo surgery, which could hasten his recovery.