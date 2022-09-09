Patriots Super Bowl Champion LeGarrette Blount Joins NESN As Sports Betting Analyst 

NESN Logo Sign In





The three-time Super Bowl champion will join NESN’s Ultimate Sports Betting Show weekly and will contribute to NESNBets.com digital video content

NESN announced today that LeGarrette Blount, former NFL running back and member of the England Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX and LI teams (as well as the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII team), will join NESN’s Ultimate Betting Show as a sports betting analyst every Wednesday to discuss the 2022 NFL season odds, spreads, predictions and more. The Ultimate Betting Show airs every weekday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Blount played nine seasons in the NFL, including four with the Patriots, where he led the league in rushing touchdowns in the 2016 season and hit a career-high of 18 touchdowns that same season. He had a career 6,306 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns and is just one of six NFL players to have consecutive Super Bowl titles with different teams.

Last season, Blount was an ambassador for WynnBET. This year he will serve both as a weekly analyst on NESN’s Ultimate Betting Show and a contributor to weekly digital video content that will live on NESNBets.com and NESN.com.

Blount will make his debut on the Ultimate Betting Show Friday at 5:30 p.m.