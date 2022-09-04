Red Sox Notes: Brayan Bello ‘Was Electric’ During First Career Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Winners of their last four consecutive games, the Boston Red Sox picked up their third straight over the Texas Rangers on Saturday, 5-3, at Fenway Park.

Aside from a ninth-inning hiccup, it was smooth sailing for the Red Sox from the offense, who countered on three errors from the Rangers leading to three unearned runs, to a phenomenal start on the mound from rookie Brayan Bello. The 23-year-old, who?s endured four losses and three no-decisions in his seven previous outings for the Red Sox, took home his first major league win.

“He was really good,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The last inning was electric. That was fun. … I was joking with him like, ‘We gotta get six (innings),’ before the game. … He’s been ready. He’s been working hard and I’m glad that he got his first win.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora vocalized the noticeable difference — from Bello’s debut start — that the right-hander displayed in his latest outing.

“From the guy that threw sinkers and changeups the first outing against Tampa (Bay Rays) to this guy, you see it,” Cora said. “We’re very proud of him.”

Bello delivered the longest outing of his young big league career on Saturday, shutting the Rangers out through six innings while allowing just three hits and a walk with five strikeouts — the fewest hits Bello has ever allowed in an appearance with the Red Sox.

“Yeah, I feel very happy,” Bello said, as transcribed through a translator and seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That shows all the hard work that I’ve done in between starts. … And I’m really happy for the results. I felt very good with all my pitches and everything was working — fastball, changeup, slider, my sinker too — and you see the result right there.”