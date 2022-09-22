Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Comes Up Short In Loss To Reds

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox came short of sweeping the Cincinnati Reds, falling 5-1 on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

With the defeat, the Red Sox now own a 72-76 record while the lowly Reds improve to 59-90.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

As has been the case for the Red Sox throughout this season, one inning made all the difference.

It was the fifth frame this time, with the Reds breaking a 1-1 deadlock by scoring three times in the stanza. Cincinnati’s offense didn’t come close to putting on an offensive clinic in the frame, but got timely hits — even if they were only bloopers — and some assistance from the Red Sox to pull ahead for good.

Connor Seabold, who hadn’t pitched for the Red Sox in over six weeks, didn’t help his cause with two of his four wild pitches coming in the bottom of the fifth along with the only walk of his outing. The Reds took advantage to leave the Red Sox trailing and Boston’s lackluster offense, which produced only six hits, couldn’t make up the difference.

Just another case of one inning hampering the Red Sox’s chances of coming out on the winning end of things.