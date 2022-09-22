Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Clarifies Tom Brady’s Veteran Rest Days

NESN Logo Sign In

The initially reported “rest day” for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t very long-lasting.

The 45-year-old participated in Wednesday’s practice, seen performing various quarterback drills alongside backup Blaine Gabbert, as seen on video by ABC’s Kyle Burger. However, Wednesdays reportedly were designated to serve as Brady’s “rest day” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles clarified Brady’s presence at Wednesday’s practice when speaking with members of the media.

“He had some (Wednesdays) off last year,” Bowles said, according to NBC Sports. “This is not a one-time thing. Again, it’s not just him — we’ve got about six or seven guys that we have days off for — or predicted days off. So, we call them veteran days for ourselves, but they get all their work in, they get their workouts in, they study tape, they watch practice.”

Bowles added: “Again, it’s not just him. He had days off last year as the same.”

Prior to the start of the season, Brady’s time off from the Buccaneers drew much attention. Several former NFL players in support of the seven-time Super Bowl winner vocalized their approval for the longtime quarterback.

Perhaps earning his first regular-season victory against the New Orleans Saints since his time in a New England Patriots uniform served as a motivation week for Brady and the Buccaneers.