Patriots Practice Notes: Starting Lineman Absent Before Miami Trip

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and nuggets from Thursday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (broken collarbone) and running back Ty Montgomery (ankle) remained sidelined. There also was one new absence: starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was not spotted during the open media portion of practice.

Wynn was limited in Wednesday’s practice and missed time during last week’s joint practices in Las Vegas, though he returned to play in last Friday’s preseason finale.

The 2018 first-rounder’s status bears monitoring ahead of next Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins. If he can’t go, Justin Herron or Yodny Cajuste likely would fill his spot in the starting lineup.

— Wide receiver Lynn Bowden made his Patriots practice debut after signing to the practice squad earlier in the day.

Bowden, who was released by the Dolphins during final roster cuts, will wear No. 80 for New England.

Here?s a look at Bowden, who comes over from Miami. He has multipositional potential but is practicing with the wideouts. pic.twitter.com/eWUYQs4tPe — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 1, 2022

A versatile player who played both receiver and run-first quarterback in college at Kentucky, Bowden was viewed as a potential Patriots target ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. He wound up going in the third round to the Las Vegas Raiders, who traded him to Miami before the end of his rookie preseason.