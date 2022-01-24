Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bundchen ‘Laid Down The Law’ Regarding Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL season is over for Tom Brady after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in NFC divisional round play Sunday. But the quarterback, naturally, has been mum regarding whether or not his career is over, too.

Rumors have been swirling that Brady isn’t a lock to play in 2022, which would be his age-45 season — the age he famously has said he wants to play until. Following Sunday’s loss, Brady dodged questions about retirement, using the Bill Belichick school of thought and saying he only was focused on the game that had just ended.

While Brady either hasn’t made up his mind yet — or more likely, has made his decision but isn’t ready to make it public — a new report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Monday suggested Brady may have another voice in his ear as he decides about his future. Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, reportedly has made her opinion on the matter known.

“There’s a belief that Mrs. Brady, otherwise known as Gisele Bundchen, has laid down the law with her husband,” Florio wrote. “That, regardless of whether he wants to keep playing in 2022 and beyond, she’s telling him that 22 seasons are more than enough.”

Even if Bundchen has come on strong, it’s not a given that Brady will listen to her. After all, she has been calling for Brady’s retirement since at least 2017, after he helped the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl in stunning comeback fashion over the Atlanta Falcons.

At this rate, it will be a long offseason.