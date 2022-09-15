Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Reportedly ‘Living Separately’

NESN Logo Sign In

As Tom Brady deals with the rigors that come with playing quarterback in the NFL, he apparently is dealing with his own challenges off the football field, as well.

The chatter about Brady’s personal life actually has increased since the seven-time Super Bowl champion returned from his extended preseason absence. The latest focus of the gossip has been his marital situation, a subject that recently received a recharge in public interest thanks to a rather candid interview Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, held with ELLE.

A few days after Bundchen bluntly explained her mindset about Brady prolonging his NFL career, CNN reported the celebrity power couple is “living separately.” Furthermore, PEOPLE on Wednesday reported Brady has been presented with an ultimatum of finally retiring after the 2022 season or divorcing from his wife of 13-plus years.

As for Brady’s other happenings, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to improve to 2-0 on the season Sunday when they visit the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.