Why Tom Brady Dropped Expletive Morning After Bucs’ Week 1 Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 season with an impressive, primetime road win, but Tom Brady wasn’t exactly feeling great after his team’s first game of the campaign.

Brady spent plenty of time on the ground Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys made life fairly difficult for the seasoned signal-caller, recording two sacks and four total quarterback hits. And Brady, as he explained on the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, was feeling it the next morning.

“There’s no margin for error when you?re 45,” Brady said, as transcribed by the New York Post. “You know, you take hits and you feel every hit. When you’re younger, your body’s a lot different.

“And when you’re 45, your body changes a lot. So what am I dealing with now? I woke up today going, ‘Holy (expletive), there was a few hits.'”

Brady will look to stay more upright Sunday when the Bucs visit the Saints. There’s a good chance it will be a less painful contest for the future Hall of Famer, as New Orleans was one of only three teams that failed to record at least one sack in Week 1.