Chargers vs. Chiefs: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are set to collide for a Thursday Night Football clash between two high-powered offenses.Los Angeles Chargers (+176) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-210) Total: 53.5 (O -115, U -105)

Thursday Night Football has treated us to matchups between explosive offenses in back-to-back weeks. The Chargers opened their season with a solid 24-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Chiefs laid a beat down on the Arizona Cardinals 44-21. Patrick Mahomes spread the ball around in their Week 1 victory, which could be a positive moving forward, instead of just force-feeding the ball to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. In their thrashing of the Cardinals, nine different players caught passes from Mahomes, and with his talent and arm strength, that could be a problem for opposing defenses.

Regarding the visitors, Justin Herbert looked strong in Week 1, connecting with nine pass catchers and finishing with 279 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers will be without one of their top weapons tonight in Keenan Allen, who’s already been ruled out after exiting their opener with an injury. That could hamper some of what Herbert would like to do on offense. If last week was any indication, the third-year signal-caller has no issue spreading the football around. Without Allen, expect more involvement for running back Austin Ekeler in the passing game, which has been an issue for the Chiefs in prior seasons against the Chargers. Wide receiver Mike Williams has also impressed without Allen in the lineup and should be a focal point of the offense tonight.

The Chiefs are entering their home opener as 4.5-point favorites over the Chargers, and that feels about right with what we saw from them in Week 1. More than five points won both games last year, so targeting the Chiefs’ spread has some value at -108.

Best Bet: Chiefs -4.5 (-108)

High-scoring matchups were undoubtedly a theme when these clubs collided last season, which saw them combine for 54 and 62 points. The number for the total has fallen one point since yesterday, going from 54.5 to 53.5. It’s not difficult to expect pass-heavy attacks from the Chiefs and Chargers, which should result in more plays and opportunities for each side to exploit the other. Even without Allen, the Chargers have no shortage of weapons that can make explosive plays, and that should lead you to believe they’ll be able to put up points, even against an improved Kansas City defensive unit. Side with the over 53.5 in what should be a shootout between these AFC West foes.

Game Pick: Chiefs 35, Chargers 27

Best Bet: Over 53.5 (-115)