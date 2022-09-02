Watch Prospect Triston Casas Go Yard, Continue To Make Case For Call Up

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed Thursday why the club has yet to call up the organization’s No. 2 prospect in Triston Casas to the big leagues.

Cora might find it more difficult to explain keeping Casas in the minors after the power-hitting first baseman continues to impress with Triple-A Worcester.

Casas, a left-handed hitter, smoked a solo home run 423 feet to left-center field Thursday to break a scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Buffalo Bison at Polar Park. For Casas, it was his 11th home run of the season, which you can watch here:

La Casa de Casas ? pic.twitter.com/2gvMElOwhX — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) September 2, 2022

The 22-year-old now has 14 extra-base hits since the start of August and with the homer, Casas pushed his on-base streak to 14 consecutive games.

With the Red Sox falling out of the American League playoff picture, it’s going to be tough to keep Casas in Triple-A for the entire final month of the season, especially if he keeps hitting like the way he is right now.