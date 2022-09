NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox simply will not stop taking Gerrit Cole deep.

Xander Bogaerts was the third Red Sox batter of the night to his a go-ahead home run off Cole, sneaking a line-drive past the Pesky Pole at Fenway Park.

Allllll the way down the line. pic.twitter.com/TNKiQ5d3X1 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 14, 2022

Bogaerts joined rookie Triston Casas and catcher Reese McGuire in taking Cole deep on Tuesday. The home run continues Bogaerts’ hot streak and will help him in his hunt for the American League batting title. You can watch the remainder of Tuesday’s division matchup with NESN 360.