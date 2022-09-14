Red Sox’s Triston Casas Hits First Fenway Park Homer Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

That’s one way to break a slump.

Marred in a 2-for-21 start to his Major League Baseball career, Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas broke out in a big way Tuesday night — belting a two-run homer off New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole.

Known for his opposite-field power, Red Sox fans have been waiting patiently for the 22-year old to start to show it off.

His first-career home run came at Tropicana Field against the Tampa Bay Rays, sparking an entertaining back-and-forth between a Chicago White Sox fan and just about everyone in Boston. Luckily for Casas, he was able to get the ball back and share it with his father.

Casas’ homer gave Boston a 2-0 lead, but New York was able to quickly tie it back up off the back of former Red Sox utility man Marwin Gonzalez. You can watch the remainder of Tuesday’s division matchup with NESN 360.