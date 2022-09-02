What To Know About Yankees Prospect Oswald Peraza After Call-Up

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees just endured a month-long slump and entered September in need of a boost, so they called upon one of their top prospects.

Enter shortstop Oswald Peraza into the Bronx, who the Yankees hope can provide a spark for a team that has not looked the same since some questionable Major League Baseball trade deadline moves.

Here’s everything to know about Peraza:

Peraza is universally ranked as a top prospect for the Yankees

The 22-year-old shortstop is rated as the No. 3 prospect in the Yankees system on MLB Pipeline, which lines up with the rest of the consensus rankings. Peraza has plus power, plus speed and the overall raw athletic profile to become a four-to-five tool player at the MLB level.

He broke out in 2021 but has since left something to be desired

Peraza appeared to reach the ceiling many scouts had set for him in 2021 when he hit .297 with 26 doubles, a pair of triples, 18 home runs and stole 38 bags in 115 games across three levels.

This season, while settling into the Triple-A level Peraza hit .259 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 33 steals. He’s clearly still a productive player but failed to take another step and build on a fantastic 2021 season.

Peraza’s plate discipline could become his downfall

If there’s one thing that will jump out in the scouting report for opposing pitchers it’s his lackluster strikeout-to-walk ratio. Peraza struck out 100 times in 99 games with only 33 walks for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders.