Red Sox’s Top Projected Prospect For 2024 Won’t Surprise Anyone

The future is bright for the Red Sox when it comes to their prospects, and fans should keep their eyes on one in particular in 2024.

Boston drafted shortstop Marcelo Mayer with the fourth-overall pick during the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft and he’s been making his way through the minor leagues with many highlight-reel home runs.

Mayer was promoted to High-A Greenville in August after slashing .286/.406/.504 with nine home runs and 36 extra-base hits in 66 games with Single-A Salem.

With all the success he’s having at just 19 years old, it’s no surprise MLB.com predicted Mayer would be the Red Sox’s top prospect in 2024. Here’s the explanation:

No surprise here. At No. 4 overall last year, Mayer was Boston’s highest Draft pick since 1967, and barring some outstanding breakout next season (or a fall from grace), he should remain the organization’s top prospect entering 2024. The 19-year-old continues to be a strong defender at the six, and he got off to a good offensive start with a .286/.406/.504 line in 66 games with Single-A Salem. Don’t read too much into small-sample struggles at High-A to this point. Mayer has the goods to be an impressive all-around shortstop for the Sox.

For what it’s worth, MLB.com also predicted Mayer as the Red Sox’s “future star” in 2023.

Many scouting reports praised Mayer’s feel for the game at such a young age and it’s clear he’s lived up to the hype thus far. While it still likely will be a while before fans see Mayer in a Red Sox uniform, he’s certainly one prospect to continue to watch.