Antonio Brown Breaks Silence About Consistent Tom Brady Trolling

A fair question has risen as Antonio Brown takes shot after shot at Tom Brady: Why?

Why would Brown take aim at a person who effectively resurrected his NFL career not once, but twice? Why would AB routinely throw harpoons at the quarterback who helped him win the first — and probably only — Super Bowl title of his career? Why would the problematic pass-catcher continuously mock Brady, who opened the door to his home when the former first transitioned to Tampa Bay?

Brown didn’t offer any real answers to those questions during a conversation with Patrick Bet-David on “The BPD Podcast.” When pressed by Bet-David about the acts of disrespect, Brown brushed his antics off by saying, “It is what it is.” Bet-David specifically asked Brown about the t-shirt featuring Bündchen that the former wideout is selling, to which AB cried “parody” and claimed they were being sold to raise money for fatherless children.

It should come as no surprise that Brown doesn’t have a warranted and legitimate reason for his actions. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has been the poster child for poor decision-making for years, and it doesn’t seem like he’s interested in changing his ways.

As for Brady, he has too much to be concerned with at the moment to pay any attention to Brown’s posts. After falling to 3-5 on Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are approaching desperation mode.