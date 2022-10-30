Patriots-Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online, On TV

The Patriots and the Jets are set to square off Sunday in a pivotal AFC East showdown at MetLife Stadium.

New England sits at 3-4 and in last place in its division following last Monday’s awful home loss to the Chicago Bears. New York, meanwhile, is 5-2 while sitting in second place in the AFC East.

Quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start for the Patriots despite a rough performance against the Bears and reported lingering effects from his ankle injury. He’ll look to rebound against a Jets defense that’s among the best in the NFL.

New England has won 12 straight games against New York. Will the streak extend to 13 or will the Jets pull off a huge victory in front of their home crowd? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday afternoon’s Patriots-Jets game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus