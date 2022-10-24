Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady (Again) With More Inexplicable Tweets

Antonio Brown continued his social media assault on Tom Brady on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a shocking Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Brown, who has fired several (seemingly unprovoked) shots at the Bucs quarterback (and former teammate/friend) in recent weeks, first sent out a tweet Sunday that can only be described as juvenile, writing “Tampon Bay” and “Tom Booty.”

Tampon Bay



Tom Booty



ya dig — AB (@AB84) October 23, 2022

Then, several minutes later, Brown returned to Twitter to post a Photoshopped pic of Brady running off the field shirtless — a call-back to the wide receiver’s antics in January in his final game with the Buccaneers — along with a NSFW caption that’s become his personal slogan.

Brown’s behavior has long been an issue, but his apparent beef with Brady is difficult to understand. There were times when Brown spoke glowingly of Brady — TB12 even allowed AB to stay in his home when they were teammates — yet somewhere along the way, for one reason or another, the relationship clearly soured. And Brown just can’t help himself, going so far as to jab Brady for his rumored divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Brown remains a free agent, but it’s done little to keep him out of the news. In addition to roasting Brady almost weekly, the 34-year-old recently landed in hot water for a troubling video that showed him exposing himself at a hotel pool and has been accused of selling counterfeit jewelry. All the while, Brown is trying to carve out a music career.