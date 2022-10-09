Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails.

Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in the past, seemingly took aim at the Bucs signal-caller when he posted an Instagram photo with Gisele Bündchen. The free agent wide receiver took his trolling to a new level hours before the Bucs’ Week 5 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons when he mocked a reported issue in Brady’s personal life.

AB tweeted a photo of the book cover for “Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce,” with apparent cartoon versions of Brady and Bündchen photoshopped onto the image. It was reported last week that the celebrity power couple, who have been married since 2009, hired divorce lawyers.

It’s not a terribly surprising post from Brown, who has been on a stretch of unhinged behavior since his meltdown at MetLife Stadium back in January. AB, for whatever reason, continues to take shots at Brady even though the future Hall of Famer almost single-handedly was responsible for keeping the wideout’s NFL career alive and helping him win his first — and probably only — Super Bowl championship.

As for Brady, he’ll try to get Tampa Bay back in the win column when the NFC South rivals kick off at Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.