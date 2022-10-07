Tom Brady Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Want To Fight’ Amid Gisele Divorce Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

A new report has added light to Tom Brady’s perspective during his rumored divorce with Gisele Bündchen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and supermodel have reportedly hired divorce lawyers and have begun the process of dividing assets. The pair have been married since 2009 and have agreed to keep the best interest of their three children rather than focus too much on materialistic assets.

There is hope of reconciliation as Bündchen reportedly wants “a big gesture of support” from Brady. But PEOPLE have reported how the seven-time Super Bowl champion has dealt with the divorce process.

“It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting,” a source close to Brady told PEOPLE in a column published Thursday. “He feels very hurt by her.”

The insider also told PEOPLE the situation is “complicated,” and “there’s a lot more to it.” A source told PEOPLE, “This is not something that just happened today.”

“She is the one steering the divorce,” the first source told PEOPLE. “She is playing offense, and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly, he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”

If true, this certainly paints a different picture than the “big gesture” Bündchen is “waiting” for from Brady. This is obviously a very trying time for the 45-year-old, and that seems to be the picture PEOPLE highlights.