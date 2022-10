The Boston Bruins are keeping the momentum going with a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Monday night.

Jake DeBrusk had a night, inserted into the lineup just minutes before the start of the game, and started the scoring just 21 seconds into the first period, celebrating his 26th birthday with two goals and an assist.

For more on the Bruins’ win over the Panthers, George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.