Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Update On David Krejci Injury

Krejci will not play Friday

1 hours ago

The Boston Bruins saw a major contributor return Thursday night in Brad Marchand, but it also looks like they saw one hit the shelf.

David Krejci left Boston’s 5-1 win over the Detroit with an upper-body injury after being on the wrong end of a penalty-inducing hit. The veteran skated off the ice and down the tunnel with 11:49 left in the second after taking a high stick from Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen. He would not return.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery provided an update on Krejci following the game.

“He won’t be travelling with us (to Columbus), not available tomorrow,” Montgomery said. “That we know. He’s going to get looked at tomorrow.”

The injury to Krejci forced Boston to shuffle its lines Thursday, which saw his fellow countryman Pavel Zacha slide over from the wing to ensure the Bruins had four centers throughout the remainder of the game. Montgomery said he anticipated Zacha will stay in the middle of that second line when the Bruins take on the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday night.

Coincidentally, the Bruins traded a center during the game, with Jack Studnicka being shipped out after only playing in one game this season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
