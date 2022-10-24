Bruins Dress As Nintendo Characters For Annual Halloween Hospital Visit

The Boston Bruins aren’t just playing excellent hockey to begin the 2022-23 NHL season.

They’re also having a good time and giving back to the community.

The Bruins continued an awesome tradition Monday when they tossed on costumes for kids as part of their annual Halloween hospital visit. This year, the B’s opted for a Nintendo theme, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand starring as Mario and Luigi, respectively.

Was there any doubt? pic.twitter.com/8h7siqgwoQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 24, 2022

Check out the photos below, courtesy of the Bruins’ official Twitter account.

This is what it's all about.



Thank you to everyone at @mghfc for having us this afternoon for our 12th annual Halloween hospital visit. pic.twitter.com/mlOMmOdF27 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 24, 2022

“I think it’s just a special day to be able to go and share a moment with kids, kids that are going through a lot, families that are going through a lot,” Bergeron said, according to NHL.com. “To be able to be there and brighten up their day as much as we can and bring up a smile or two. The costumes always help for that.”