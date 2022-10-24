Bruins Dress As Nintendo Characters For Annual Halloween Hospital Visit

The Boston Bruins aren’t just playing excellent hockey to begin the 2022-23 NHL season.
They’re also having a good time and giving back to the community.
The Bruins continued an awesome tradition Monday when they tossed on costumes for kids as part of their annual Halloween hospital visit. This year, the B’s opted for a Nintendo theme, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand starring as Mario and Luigi, respectively.
Check out the photos below, courtesy of the Bruins’ official Twitter account.
“I think it’s just a special day to be able to go and share a moment with kids, kids that are going through a lot, families that are going through a lot,” Bergeron said, according to NHL.com. “To be able to be there and brighten up their day as much as we can and bring up a smile or two. The costumes always help for that.”
This marked the first time the Bruins were able to visit in person since 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the usual plans. And the costumes — including Brandon Carlo as Donkey Kong, Charlie Coyle as Yoshi and Derek Forbort as Princess Peach — definitely didn’t disappoint.
The Bruins are 5-1-0, with an NHL-high 10 points in the standings, through their first six games of the new campaign. They’ll return to the ice Tuesday night when they host the Dallas Stars, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.