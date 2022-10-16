Devin McCourty Trolls Twin Brother Following Patriots’ Win In Cleveland

Patriots captain Devin McCourty now is 2-1 in Cleveland as a professional football player. His brother Jason, who played for the Browns in 2017, hasn’t been as successful.

Jason McCourty’s lone season as a member of the Cleveland Browns will go down in NFL history, as that team was just the second in league history to finish a 16-game schedule without a win. While the members of that team likely will never live down their winless season, it’s pretty tough to take a jab from your own family regarding the fact.

“The type of brother I have… He FaceTime’s me after his win in Cleveland from the locker room so I could see what it’s like to win a game in Cleveland One hell of a guy he is huh…” Jason McCourty tweeted Sunday.

What Devin McCourty may not have known, however, is that his brother has won a game in Cleveland — as a member of the Tennessee Titans in 2011. In 13 seasons with the Titans, Patriots, Browns and Miami Dolphins, Jason McCourty has played in Cleveland a total of nine times. His record as the home team? 0-8. His winning percentage on the road? That’s .1000, which is better than his brother’s .666 number.

So, at the Thanksgiving dinner table in roughly a month, at least he’ll have that going for him.