Dodgers Exclude Ex-Red Sox Craig Kimbrel From NLDS Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Boston Red Sox flamethrowing closer Craig Kimbrel won’t be making any postseason appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

Before kicking off their NLDS best-of-five playoff round against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, the Dodgers announced their 26-man roster. However, Kimbrel, now 34 years of age following his 13th big league campaign, was not included.

Just a season ago, as a member of the Chicago White Sox, Kimbrel earned his eighth All-Star honors.

Here is your 26-man roster for the NLDS. #WinForVin pic.twitter.com/5E3XdmDpvs — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 11, 2022

In his first season with the Dodgers, following four years in Chicago (threw with Cubs, one with White Sox), Kimbrel made 63 appearances out of the bullpen. The four-time NL saves leader went 6-7 with a 3.75 ERA, recording 22 saves while allowing 25 earned runs off 51 base hits in 60 innings pitched.

Kimbrel also recorded a career-lowest 27.7% strikeout rate, making his final bullpen appearance for the Dodgers on Oct. 5 against the Colorado Rockies — striking out the side in one inning on the mound.

In 2018, as a member of the Red Sox, Kimbrel won his first World Series title, assisting in defeating the Dodgers in five games. If the Dodgers manage to win the Fall Classic this year, Kimbrel would add another ring to his resume alongside his 394 career saves.