Guardians Vs. Rays Live Stream: Watch MLB Wild Card Game 1 Online

Major League Baseball’s postseason kicks off Friday when the Guardians host the Rays in the American League wild-card series.

Cleveland and Tampa Bay play Game 1 at Progressive Field as the Rays get set to appear in their fourth straight postseason. The Guardians, meanwhile, have not seen playoff action since 2020.

Both teams will tote out a pair of some of their best pitchers from the regular season with Shane McClanahan (12-8, 2.54 ERA) on the bump for the Rays opposite of Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA).

The entirety of the best-of-three series will be played at Progressive Field, with the winner advancing to the AL Division Series where the New York Yankees await their opponent.

Here’s how to watch Game 1 of the AL wild card:

When: Friday, Oct. 7 at 12:07 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial | ESPN