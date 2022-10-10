How Mets’ Buck Showalter Addressed Joe Musgrove’s Ear Check

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Mets endured playoff elimination in a win-or-go-home Game 3 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Mets manager Buck Showalter, skeptical of the nearly spotless pitching performance from Padres starter Joe Musgrove, elected to request a substance check on the 29-year-old veteran. However, this was no regular substance check. As expected, Musgrove’s hands and glove were examined. But crew chief umpire Alfonso Marquez wasn’t done there. Per request of Showalter and the Mets dugout, Musgrove’s ears were also checked with Marquez seen rubbing both in efforts of inspection.

“I love him as a pitcher, always have,” Showalter told reporters, per SNY video. “He’s too good a pitcher. … I get a lot of information in the dugout. We certainly weren’t having much luck the way it was going, that’s for sure. I’m charged with doing what’s best for the New York Mets. However it might make me look, I’m going to do that every time and live with the consequences. I’m not here to not hurt somebody’s feelings.”

Showalter added: “I felt like that was best for us right now. Some pretty obvious reasons why it was necessary.”

Buck Showalter talks about having the umpires check Jose Musgrove for substances:



"I'm charged with doing what's best for the New York Mets. However it might make me look, I'm going to do that every time and live with the consequences." pic.twitter.com/CzjSz9b8Qm — SNY (@SNYtv) October 10, 2022

Musgrove, who hadn’t made a postseason appearance since 2017 with the Houston Astros, was dominant before and after the ear check. The right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while the Mets offense only managed to scrap a single hit and walk while striking out five times.

Mets power-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso went 1-for-3, tallying the only base hit (a single) on the night for New York’s lineup during the 6-0 loss.