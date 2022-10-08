Mac Jones Rumors: Patriots Still Hope QB Can Play Against Lions

NESN Logo Sign In

In all likelihood, Mac Jones will miss Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Lions and rookie Bailey Zappe will start at quarterback for New England.

But don’t count Jones out just yet — because the Patriots apparently aren’t.

New England on Friday officially listed the injured quarterback as “doubtful” for its Week 5 home game against the Lions. It’s rare for players to end up being active on gameday despite carrying the “doubtful” designation after the week’s final practice.

However, Jeff Howe of The Athletic left the door open for Jones to take the field Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

From Howe’s column published Friday afternoon:

“While rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is expected to be in line for his first career start, the Patriots are holding out hope that Mac Jones might actually be able to return Sunday against the Lions.

“Jones is listed as doubtful, a reflection of the player and team wanting to see how he feels Saturday as he continues to respond well to treatment, a source told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.”