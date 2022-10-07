Patriots Reveal Mac Jones’ Official Status For Week 5 Lions Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones is unlikely to play this Sunday when the New England Patriots host the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots starting quarterback officially was listed as doubtful for the Week 5 clash after being limited in all three practices this week. Jones is recovering from a high ankle sprain that kept him out of last week’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

With veteran backup Brian Hoyer (concussion) landing on injured reserve Thursday, fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe will start against the Lions if Jones cannot, with newly signed practice squadder Garrett Gilbert serving as his backup. Zappe replaced an injured Hoyer during the first quarter of the Packers game and played the rest of the way, going 10-for-15 for 99 yards with a lost fumble as the Patriots fell just short of a major road upset.

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith also is listed as doubtful after exiting the Green Bay game with an ankle injury. Defensive linemen Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion) were ruled out Friday.

Six Patriots players are listed as questionable, including cornerback Jalen Mills, who did not practice Friday as he battles a lingering hamstring injury. Mills did not play against the Packers, and rookie Jack Jones impressed in his absence, recording a pick-six and forcing and recovering a fumble.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also is questionable. He’s missed the last two games with a knee injury initially suffered during New England’s preseason finale.

