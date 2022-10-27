Manny Ramirez Comeback? How Yankees Series Inspired Red Sox Champion

Yankees fans were left with disappointment after the Bronx Bombers got swept in the American League Championship Series, but one Boston Red Sox World Series champion felt inspired.

The Houston Astros made easy work out of New York in their four-game sweep to make it to their fourth World Series in six years. While stars like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton underperformed, the series left Manny Ramirez with a feeling of inspiration to make a comeback in baseball.

A return to the MLB doesn’t sound like it’s in the cards for the 50-year-old, but Ramirez has tried to make it work outside of the United States. The former Red Sox outfielder signed a one-year deal with the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League as a player-coach on Aug. 29, 2020. But he was released on Jan. 11, 2021 after never playing a game for the team.

Before his interest in Australia, Ramirez expressed interest in playing for the Chinese Professional Baseball League in April 2020, but no team expressed interest. Ramirez had even offered his services to the Mets to be their hitting coach during the 2021 season, but New York didn’t seem interested. However, Ramirez doubled down on his interest to play in Australia or Taiwan on Wednesday.

“Watching the Yankees series, I think that I can still (make a comeback),” Ramirez told Major League Baseball insider Héctor Gómez. “I need a winter league team to play. Someone call me, someone send me the number of any lawyer. I want to play in Australia or Taiwan.”

It sounds like 12-time All-Star just wants one more chance to hit some dingers, and it will just be a waiting game for the Red Sox Hall of Famer to see if there is any team in the world that is interested in bringing in Ramirez.