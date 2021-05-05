Manny Ramirez Offers Up Services After Mets Fire Hitting Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps Manny Ramirez’s days with Major League Baseball are not over after all.

The former Boston Red Sox star has not been with the league since working with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, where he was a hitting consultant.

So it should not come as too big a surprise when Ramirez took to Twitter on Tuesday to offer up his services to the New York Mets, who parted ways with hitting coach Chili Davis, another former member of the Red Sox, on Monday.

“@StevenACohen2 Would love to offer my services to the @Mets !! #lgm,” he wrote.

Will the Mets bite on the offer though? Only time will tell.