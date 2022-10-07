Mets Vs. Padres Live Stream: Watch MLB Wild Card Game 1 Online

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres get their National League wild-card series underway with Game 1 taking place Friday night at Citi Field.

After losing out on the NL East crown at the end of the regular season, the Mets look to put that behind them as they make their first postseason appearance since 2016. The Padres, which made a big splash at the Major League Baseball trade deadline by acquiring Juan Soto, will try to show that going all in on the young superstar was worth it.

Mets manager Buck Showalter, who is already making headlines for his decisions with the pitching staff before the postseason even begins, is handing the ball to ace Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.29 ERA) in the series opener while Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Padres.

San Diego held the upper hand over New York when the two sides met during the regular season as the Padres won four out of the six meetings.

Here’s how to watch Game 1 of the Mets vs. Padres series:

When: Friday, Oct. 7, at 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo TV ? Free Trial | ESPN