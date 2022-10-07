Antonio Brown Accused, Sued For Selling Counterfeit Watch

NESN Logo Sign In

While the days of former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown making headlines for his on-field play are a thing of the past, the 34-year-old’s ability to garner media attention — whether good or bad — evidently cannot escape the highly controversial figure.

Brown, who last took a NFL field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 2 against the New York Jets last season, was the topic of attention earlier in the week — and not for good reason, as one could imagine. While at Armani Hotel Dubai in May, Brown can be seen on video naked inside of a pool while harassing a female.

An incident which Brown soon after responded to on Twitter.

Fast forward and Brown has once again found himself the center of attention for his off-field conduct.

“Antonio Brown is being dragged to court yet again,” TMZ wrote on Friday. “This time, a man in Florida claims the wideout sold him a bogus Richard Mille watch for $160K, fully knowing it was a phony worth far less. … Ryan Kane filed a lawsuit against Brown over it all in Broward County earlier this week, alleging the NFL star ripped him off on the sale back on July 27.”

The current NFL free agent and rapper is unlikely to make his return to the field. Back in August, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his disinterest public after Brown took a shot in the dark at recruiting his next employer.