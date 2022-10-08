Mets Vs. Padres Live Stream: Watch MLB Wild Card Game 2 Online

NESN Logo Sign In

The San Diego Padres have the New York Mets on the brink of postseason elimination.

The Padres look to sweep the National League wild-card series Saturday night with San Diego taking on the Mets at Citi Field.

New York will need to have a short-term memory after getting shellacked by the Padres in Game 1 on Friday. San Diego came out with a 7-1 victory as it crushed four home runs off Mets ace Max Scherzer, who turned in arguably the worst start of his postseason career.

The Mets now look to their other star pitcher in Jacob deGrom to get New York out of the series deficit and keep its season alive. It was a question mark if the right-hander, who went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA this season, would see the mound against the Padres as Mets manager Buck Showalter toyed with the idea of saving the two-time Cy Young award winner for the NL Division Series.

But now deGrom will look to be New York’s savior while the Padres hand the ball off to left-hander Blake Snell, who went 8-10 with a 3.45 ERA in the regular season.

Here’s how to watch Game 2 of the NL wild card series:

When: Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:37 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo TV ? Free Trial | ESPN