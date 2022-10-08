Steve Kerr’s Response To Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight

NESN Logo Sign In

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had his turn with members of the media Saturday, addressing the video leak from TMZ which revealed a physical altercation during a team practice between veterans Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. In the video, Green can be seen striking Poole with a punch after being shoved.

Kerr, who spent 15 seasons in the NBA as a player prior to becoming a head coach, revealed Green’s departure from the team was a “mutual” decision, as reported by The Atheltic’s Anthony Slater.

“In 32 years, I’ve probably seen 20-plus fist fights,” Kerr said. “It should not make it out of our walls. We need to be better.”

This an understandable response from Kerr when considering the period in which the 57-year-old took the floor as a player. As cited during ESPN’s docuseries “The Last Dance,” Kerr and NBA great Michael Jordan partook in a brawl while teammates on the Chicago Bulls.

However, unlike Kerr, who played during a drastically more physical age of basketball, not everyone was on board with accepting Green’s actions in a nonchalant fashion.

“Jordan Poole, let this be a lesson learned. Never let anyone enter your airspace,” Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX Sports co-host Shannon Sharpe tweeted.

Kerr, who is in his eighth year coaching the Warriors, wasn’t the only team member to face the media storm.