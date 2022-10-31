NFL Rumors: How Patriots Feel About Potential Mac Jones Trade

Things have gotten so whacky this season for the Patriots that some people are talking about a Mac Jones trade.

And sure, you can write that off as fans and talking heads just doing what they do sometimes, but the reality is that Bill Belichick is partly responsible for some of the speculation. New England’s head coach still hasn’t publicly backed Jones as the Patriots’ long-term starter at quarterback, thus allowing “Zappe Fever” to linger.

But how do the Patriots actually feel about the possibility of moving on from Jones? Would they even consider such a trade?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered a dose of reality during NBC Sports Boston’s pregame coverage of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and New York Jets.

“I checked in with somebody in the organization a couple hours ago,” Breer said. “And the response I got was, ‘Haha — GTFO (get the f–k out).’ … So, at this point, there’s no consideration of trading Mac Jones.”

"At this point, there is no consideration of trading Mac Jones."@AlbertBreer shares insight on whether or not there is any interest in trading Mac Jones ahead of trade deadline ?? pic.twitter.com/jlm2yJbfld — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 30, 2022

Now, Breer made his comments before Jones put forth an uneven performance against the Jets.