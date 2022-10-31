NFL Rumors: How Patriots Feel About Potential Mac Jones Trade

Things have gotten so whacky this season for the Patriots that some people are talking about a Mac Jones trade.
And sure, you can write that off as fans and talking heads just doing what they do sometimes, but the reality is that Bill Belichick is partly responsible for some of the speculation. New England’s head coach still hasn’t publicly backed Jones as the Patriots’ long-term starter at quarterback, thus allowing “Zappe Fever” to linger.
But how do the Patriots actually feel about the possibility of moving on from Jones? Would they even consider such a trade?
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered a dose of reality during NBC Sports Boston’s pregame coverage of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and New York Jets.
“I checked in with somebody in the organization a couple hours ago,” Breer said. “And the response I got was, ‘Haha — GTFO (get the f–k out).’ … So, at this point, there’s no consideration of trading Mac Jones.”
Now, Breer made his comments before Jones put forth an uneven performance against the Jets.
The Patriots quarterback completed 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown to go along with an interception in New England’s 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium. However, Jones, who was sacked six times and under pressure all afternoon, easily could’ve thrown a few more interceptions, including a throw that should’ve gone for a pick-six late in the first half. The Patriots won, but Jones likely didn’t win over many of the people who’ve written him off over the last month.
Still, there’s virtually zero chance of the Patriots moving Jones before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The offseason could be a different story, but much we’ll cross that bridge if it’s ever built.
Jones will look for more consistency next Sunday when the Patriots host the Indianapolis Colts.