N’Keal Harry Touchdown Sparks Avalanche Of Patriots Tweets

As the Patriots were going through it in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon, an old Foxboro friend made a positive impact on his new team.

N’Keal Harry scored the first touchdown of his Bears tenure in the second quarter of Chicago’s Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys. Harry’s 17-yard connection with Justin Fields cut Dallas’ lead to 28-14 at AT&T Stadium. The touchdown snag also came less than a week after Harry’s Bears stunned the Patriots with a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

Of course, Harry’s New England tenure was nothing to write home about and you probably can count his career highlights with the Patriots on one hand. So when the 2019 first-rounder found the end zone for Chicago, NFL Twitter was quick to bring up Bill Belichick’s team.

N?Keal Harry catching TDs as the Patriots struggle, who REALLY won the trade?? — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) October 30, 2022

Patriots struggle and N?Keal Harry scores. Life is funny sometimes ? — Ramon (@rrramonp) October 30, 2022

The Patriots look awful and N?Keal Harry scored a touchdown



Fun times — Mike Husson (@NotMyCousin) October 30, 2022





Patriots legend N'keal Harry with the tuddy — Suprised Bears Fan (@Kyletoxic2) October 30, 2022





N'Keal Harry has more points than the #Patriots today.



? — Rick needs coffee badly (@Whispers_Doom) October 30, 2022





The Bears probably can’t count on consistent production from Harry, who only has caught five-plus passes in a game three times in his NFL tenure of three-plus seasons. But putting up six points has to feel good for a player who’s been heavily scrutinized for not living up to the expectations that come with being a first-round selection.

Harry, who was traded by the Patriots to the Bears in July in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, will be a free agent after the season.