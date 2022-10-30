PF Zion Williamson Available as Pelicans Take on Clippers by SportsGrid 6 hours ago

The New Orleans Pelicans’ path to victory became a little easier on news that Zion Williamson is available Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williamson has been absent from the Pelicans lineup since suffering a hip injury against the Utah Jazz on October 23.

As noted by Jim Eichenhofer, Herb Jones is out.

Still, Williamson has been a force when he’s on the court. Through three games, the former first-overall draft pick is averaging 22.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in just over 30 minutes of action.

Trey Murphy has been filling in for Williamson in the four spot but will revert to a bench role against the Clippers. Although, Murphy could see an increased usage if Williamson’s hip doesn’t hold up.

New Orleans comes into Sunday’s Western Conference tilt on a reliable over trend, eclipsing the total in all five contests. The total against the Clippers is set at 225.5, with the Pels lined as +3 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.