Padres Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 2 Online, On TV

The Dodgers have an opportunity to go up 2-0 over their National League West rival Wednesday night.

Los Angeles held off a comeback attempt from the San Diego Padres on Tuesday and hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five NLDS heading into Game 2 at Dodger Stadium.

Trea Turner led a fast start for Los Angeles in Game 1 as it went up 5-0 after three innings. The Padres had started to get the better of Dodgers starter Julio Urías in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 5-3. But the Dodgers bullpen held down San Diego’s offense.

In Game 2, the Padres will turn to Yu Darvish to take on Clayton Kershaw in what promises to be an impressive pitcher’s duel.

Here’s how to watch Wednesday’s Padres-Dodgers game:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8:37 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FS1