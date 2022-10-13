Patriots Injury Report: One Addition To Veteran-Filled List

A total of 12 players were limited participants in the New England Patriots’ practice on Thursday, according to the team’s latest Week 6 injury report.

That group included quarterback Mac Jones, who is working his way back from a high ankle sprain that he suffered in New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jones has been listed as limited in each of the Patriots’ last five practices, though did show improved mobility in Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.

Running back Damien Harris remained limited as the Patriots elevated rookie running back Kevin Harris to the active roster from their practice squad. The fourth-year runner out of Alabama did look loose during the open portion, but a rookie elevation could help spell out that he might not be ready for Sunday. Early reports indicated Harris was expected to miss multiple games.

There was one new addition to the injury report, with Josh Uche (hamstring) being limited alongside Wednesday’s additions David Andrews (back) and Jonathan Jones (ankle).

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report:

WR Nelson Agholor – Hamstring

C David Andrews – Back

DL Lawrence Guy – Shoulder

RB Damien Harris – Hamstring

CB Jonathan Jones – Ankle

QB Mac Jones – Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan – Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers – Knee

CB Jalen Mills – Hamstring

DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Concussion

TE Jonnu Smith – Ankle

LB Josh Uche – Hamstring

The Patriots are preparing to visit the Browns this Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. A litany of Cleveland starters did not practice Thursday including edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett, cornerback Denzel Ward and tackle Jack Conklin with two more were limited.