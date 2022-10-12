How Mac Jones Looked In Patriots’ First Practice Of Browns Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones appeared to take another step forward in his recovery Wednesday as the New England Patriots held their first practice of Week 6.

Jones, who’s missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain, moved noticeably better during the open media portion of practice than he did last week when he participated but did so with a pronounced limp. Reporters only were permitted to watch during a short window at the start of practice, so it was unclear whether Jones took part in any full-team drills.

It was notable, however, that Bailey Zappe worked with the offensive line during an early sled drill, as that typically is the expected starting quarterback’s responsibility.

Mac Jones was definitely moving better today than he was last week. Progress there.



ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday morning that Jones has a “decent chance” to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t tip his hand about New England’s QB plays, saying “we’ll see” when asked about Jones’ playing status.

If Jones cannot suit up this week, Zappe would make his second consecutive start. The fourth-round rookie impressed in his first, going 17-for-21 for 188 yards and one touchdown with one interception in a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions.

Other notes from Wednesday’s practice: