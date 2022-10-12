How Mac Jones Looked In Patriots’ First Practice Of Browns Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones appeared to take another step forward in his recovery Wednesday as the New England Patriots held their first practice of Week 6.
Jones, who’s missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain, moved noticeably better during the open media portion of practice than he did last week when he participated but did so with a pronounced limp. Reporters only were permitted to watch during a short window at the start of practice, so it was unclear whether Jones took part in any full-team drills.
It was notable, however, that Bailey Zappe worked with the offensive line during an early sled drill, as that typically is the expected starting quarterback’s responsibility.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday morning that Jones has a “decent chance” to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t tip his hand about New England’s QB plays, saying “we’ll see” when asked about Jones’ playing status.
If Jones cannot suit up this week, Zappe would make his second consecutive start. The fourth-round rookie impressed in his first, going 17-for-21 for 188 yards and one touchdown with one interception in a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions.
Other notes from Wednesday’s practice:
— The Patriots had perfect attendance from their 53-man roster and practice squad. Among the attendees: running back Damien Harris participated in warmups but then exited the main practice field. Harris is dealing with a hamstring injury that reportedly is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who also suffered a hamstring injury during the Lions game, also participated during the open media portion.
— Backup QB Brian Hoyer walked out to the fields before the start of practice. Hoyer is on injured reserve with a concussion and cannot practice for another three weeks.
Wideout Kristian Wilkerson and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste did the same. Wilkerson is on season-ending IR, while Cajuste, who sported a brace on his injured left thumb, is eligible to return in Week 8.
— Cornerback Shaun Wade, tight end Matt Sokol, linebacker Raekwon McMillan and wide receiver Tre Nixon practiced in black jerseys, signifying they had been recognized as practice players of the week for Week 5.
— Linebacker Calvin Munson was present after signing to the practice squad earlier in the day. He’ll wear No. 43 in his third stint with New England.
— P-squad defensive lineman LaBryan Ray returned to practice after a multi-week absence.