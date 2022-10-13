Tom Brady Jokes Teammate Can Use ‘Humble Pie’ After Self-Comparison To QB

It was initially thought the season-ending injury to Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, who had a well-established connection to quarterback Tom Brady, would create a massive void for the Tampa Bay offense entering the campaign.

Robert Hainsey, however, has since taken over the starting role and run with it. Hainsey, a 2021 third-round pick who didn’t start a game in his rookie season, has played 100% of snaps in place of the 2021 Pro Bowler. He’s served as a key cog in the group which has kept Brady standing upright, and seemingly has gained some self-confidence upon doing so.

Hainsey, as told by Buccaneers reporters Thursday during a Brady press conference, shared how he’s starting to view the field similar to Brady. And upon learning about those sentiments, Brady took to opportunity to joke about Hainsey in return.

“I like his confidence. I see it pretty good, that’s one of my strengths, so he might need a little humble pie,” the 45-year-old Brady said with a smirk about the 24-year-old Hainsey, per the team.

“No, he’s doing a great job. He’s doing a great job,” Brady continued. “I love him being in there, and he’s really stepped into a tough position to play. I’m proud of him for his effort and his commitment. It means a lot to him; I think everyone feels that from him, how much he cares about what he’s doing. That’s important when you’re with a group of guys that are?we all put a lot into it. You want to see young players, especially guys like that, that really accept the responsibility that comes with being a starter at that really important position on the team, like center. Just really proud of what he’s accomplished thus far.”

Hainsey and the Buccaneers offensive line has allowed seven sacks in five games, four of which came during a Week 1 win against the dominant Dallas Cowboys pass rush. Through the past four games, Brady has been sacked just three times indicating Hainsey’s confidence is well-deserved.

Brady certainly will be hoping the trend continues in Week 6 as the Buccaneers travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers as an eight-point road favorite.