Red Sox, Rich Hill Expressed Mutual Interest During Meeting

While the regular season ended in disappointing fashion for the Boston Red Sox with them coming up short in October playoff contention, left-handed pitcher Rich Hill is expressing his interest in a return next season.

During an episode of Audacy Sports’ “The Bradfo Sho,” Hill spoke with WEEI’s Rob Bradford and revealed the degree of mutual interest with the Red Sox, to return next season.

“We’ve talked and discussed,” Hill told Bradford. “Had lunch with a few guys in the front office and understanding that there is obviously a mutual interest there. We’re waiting to see. I know there are other players they are looking to retain. Could be the shortstop. And I understand that.”

Hill, set to be 43 years old by next year’s Major League Baseball Opening Day, made his third stint in a Red Sox uniform last season. In 26 starts, the southpaw veteran went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA, striking out 109 batters in 124 1/3 innings pitched.

“You look around the clubhouse and it’s like, everybody was pulling for each other,” Hill said. “That’s what made it extremely difficult. … Being able to go home after the game and sleep in your own bed. It was awesome.”

Prior to the end of Hill’s 18th big league season, similar interest between the two sides was expressed during a previous discussion with Bradford.

“If it was going to be a half year thing, of coming in at the deadline in July, where you’re working out and getting stronger and there is definitely more in the tank,” Hill said.